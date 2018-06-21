Montana Officials Release Details on Bear Attack

HELENA — Montana wildlife officials are releasing new details about last month’s bear attack against a government researcher.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Amber Kornak surprised a grizzly after walking within 12 feet of the bear in the Cabinet Mountains on May 17.

The FWP statement says neither likely saw or heard the other prior to the encounter. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seasonal field assistant received serious injuries before she could deploy her bear spray and force the grizzly to flee.

Kornak, who was alone, walked 2 miles to her car and drove another 3 miles before coming across another vehicle.

DNA tests show the bear is a 24-year-old male that was previously captured in 2005 as part of a research project.

