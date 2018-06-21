Nearly 140 People Being Rescued from Bible Camp Near Augusta

The Montana Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force are evacuating nearly 140 people from a Bible camp southwest of Augusta after the road was washed out due to flooding.

Two Chinook helicopters were being used Thursday to ferry 100 teens and 37 adults from the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible to Great Falls.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Brent Colbert says they had shelter and supplies, but officials decided for safety reasons to get them out of the area. They were supposed to be at camp until Friday.

Flooding on the Dearborn River earlier this week made the road to the Bible camp impassable.

Comments

comments