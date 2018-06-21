Spotlight Event: Whitefish Woody Weekend

When: Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: lodgeatwhitefishlake.com

The seventh annual Woody Weekend is hosted by The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and sponsored by the Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) and showcases classic and new wooden boats. The free event kicks off on Friday with the Wooden Boat Parade on Whitefish Lake from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the daylong boat show features more than 40 classic and contemporary wooden boats.

