Blackfeet Nation Sues Opioid Manufacturers

The Blackfeet Nation has filed a lawsuit against five prescription drug producers and three wholesale drug distributors in response to an epidemic of drug addiction on the reservation.

The tribe announced on Aug. 10 that it was working with a number of leading law firms on the suit, which alleges that the pharmaceutical companies have failed to comply with the federal Controlled Substances Act. Officials accuse the companies of “dumping millions of dollars’ worth of prescription opiates into our community” and creating a “horrific opioid epidemic that has wrecked (sic) total havoc on our lives.”

“As a community, we must do everything in our power to stop this epidemic from further destroying the lives of the people of the Blackfeet Tribe. Ending this crisis is going to take a major collective effort. Part of that effort must include accountability for the for-profit companies who fueled this epidemic,” said Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Tim Davis said. “Our people have suffered enough. It is time to go on offense and force these drug companies to follow the law and pay for the damages that we have incurred as a result of their conduct.”

Other Native American tribes have sued prescription drug manufacturers in recent years because of increasing addiction rates within their communities.

“The Blackfeet Tribe have been leaders on numerous causes on behalf of their members specifically and to the benefit of all First Americans,” said Archie Lamb, the tribe’s lead attorney in the matter. “Here, they again take action to be sure that those responsible for this tragedy are held accountable.”

The tribe has taken a number of steps in recent years to combat drug addiction. In 2015, the tribal council voted to banish drug dealers from the reservation.

