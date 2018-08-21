Prep Golf Season Opens in Class AA, A

Flathead Valley high school golfers are back on the links as the 2018 Montana High School Association season began on Aug. 13.

Kalispell’s two high schools took part in the Great Falls Invitational Aug. 13-14, with Flathead High School sophomore Marcella Mercer posting the best finish of the tournament, taking home fourth place with a two-day total of 160 (79-81). Glacier’s Alana Griffin, also a sophomore, was impressive in her Wolfpack debut, firing 174 (87-87) to finish eighth. The Glacier girls tied for sixth as a team while Flathead was ninth. The Braves’ Ezra Epperly was the top boys finisher in 20th (163).

In Class A, Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Libby were among the entrants in the Columbia Falls Invitational at Meadow Lake Resort on Aug. 15. Whitefish’s girls shared the team title with Corvallis led by Ella Shaw, who tied for individual medalist honors with a 90. In the boys competition, Whitefish’ Cameron Kahle (78) tied for second. Columbia Falls’ Taylor Langton (86) was sixth.

