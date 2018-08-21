So Why Are They in Jail

6:02 a.m. A Columbia Falls deer was hit by a car.

9 a.m. An older man was driving a motorized scooter down the highway in Whitefish.

9:20 a.m. A cooking oil spill was reported in Somers.

9:46 a.m. An illegal rope swing was found in Kalispell.

9:57 a.m. A Kalispell dog keeps jumping over fences.

11:07 a.m. Some concerning things were posted on Facebook.

11:29 a.m. A Kalispell waitress reported that two men were drunk and about to drive a motor vehicle. Apparently the men showed up to the Kalispell establishment already drunk and she refused to serve them so they were off to find someone who would pour them a drink.

11:33 a.m. A Marion resident called 911 asking why her friend had been arrested the night before.

12:11 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called with concerns about the man who had stolen a plane in Seattle a few days earlier and the upcoming Pearl Jam concert in Missoula.

12:20 p.m. Two dogs are howling constantly.

12:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because they were too hot and needed a ride.

1:07 p.m. A Whitefish dog keeps attacking a nearby puppy.

2:41 p.m. A Kalispell man said his pitbull had recently become very aggressive and he now wants to get rid of it. He called 911 for suggestions.

2:46 p.m. A Kalispell woman received a check in the mail for the sewing machine she was selling online but she’s concerned the check is fake.

