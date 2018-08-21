Spotlight Event: Wagfest

Blue, a two-year-old black lab, cools off in the pond at the Hugh Rogers Wag Park in Whitefish on June 9, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

Where: Hugh Rogers WAG Park, Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishdogpark.org

Visit the Hugh Rogers WAG Park in Whitefish with your favorite furry friend and raise money for the park. The annual event sponsored by the Alpine Animal Hospital will feature a cakewalk, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks at noon. There will also be a number of contests including best dog trick, best Frisbee catch and best-dressed dog. Raffle prizes will be drawn at 3 p.m. The picnic is family and pet friendly.

