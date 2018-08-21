Three Kalispell Lakers Earn All-State Honors

Randy Stultz makes a throw to first in a game against the Missoula Mavericks at Griffin Field on July 17, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Lakers shortstop Randy Stultz and pitchers Sam Elliott and Drew Scherrer have been named to the Montana/Alberta American Legion baseball all-state team.

The Lakers’ Class AA team reached the semifinals of the state tournament late last month to conclude a 39-16 season that saw them post the second-best record in the state during conference play. The Billings Royals won the Class AA state tournament, which was held at Kalispell’s Griffin Field.

Stultz hit .357 during the regular season and went 6-for-13 at the state tourney. Elliott and Scherrer, meanwhile, anchored a terrific pitching staff that boasted a 2.55 cumulative ERA entering the playoffs. Lakers outfielder Taylor Morton was also recognized for his outstanding season, earning all-conference accolades.

