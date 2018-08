BILLINGS — A 75-year-old northeastern Montana man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on a dirt road west of Plentywood.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a side-by-side ATV around a curve at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when he crossed the center line. He overcorrected and went off the road, causing the ATV to roll.

Trooper Steven Nard says the man was thrown from the ATV and died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

