Murdered Chickens

7:09 a.m. Two guys, one with his eye swollen shut, were sitting in a broken-down RV.

10:24 a.m. Someone needed to be removed from a Kalispell home.

1:40 p.m. A Whitefish dog was accused of murdering chickens.

5:01 p.m. A boat was doing circles in an area lake.

5:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident thought that a smoke-filled Sunday featuring “hazardous” air quality and “extreme” fire danger was the perfect time for a backyard bonfire despite local fire restrictions. Law enforcement came by to put an end to the man’s bonfire.

5:48 p.m. A passport, a gun and a birth certificate were stolen from a Marion home.

8:04 p.m. Two vehicles, one of which had a massive American flag sticking out the window, were recklessly chasing each other down the highway.

