Spotlight Event: On the Stage with Mike Eldred

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Performing Arts Center

More info: www.mikeeldred.com/on-the-stage

The first in a series of performances with Mike Eldred, the upcoming On the Stage event entitled Rocky Mountain Higher will feature Nashville musicians John Mock and Jeffrey Steinberg, a guitarist and a pianist. The pair will play a number of pieces including a sampling of the music of John Denver. Portions of the proceeds of the show will help support the Whitefish Performing Arts Center maintenance fund. Tickets cost $40.

