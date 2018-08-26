Clark a True Public Servant

Flathead County, we have the opportunity to elect a moderate to the position of county commissioner who will make it his job to listen to his constituents, research topics thoroughly, be fiscally knowledgeable, and be present for meetings. Tom Clark is a Kalispell native who has lived and worked in the valley his entire life. He is a master plumber with 35 years of experience and has run his own shop for 22 years. During his two terms on the West Valley School Board, a hot lunch program and a bus system were approved. Clark was elected to three terms on the Kalispell high school board, an entity with a budget of over $18 million. He has served on the West Valley Land Use Advisory Board (two terms). He and his wife Angie were co-chairs of a committee whose hard work culminated in the completion of the West Valley bike path. While raising his two children, he coached numerous youth athletic teams. Tom Clark is a true public servant who has volunteered his time and energy to better our community. County commissioners affect so many facets of our daily lives. This is a crucial election! I urge you to vote for Tom Clark. Please be an informed voter and visit his Facebook page to see where he stands on the issues: “Clark for Flathead County Commissioner.”

Charlene Iannucci

Kalispell

