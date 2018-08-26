Spotlight Event: Crown Guitar Festival

When: Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Where: Flathead Lake Lodge, Bigfork

More info: www.crownguitarfest.org

The ninth annual iteration of this music festival will feature performances from big name stars as well as students and faculty from the Crown of the Continent Guitar Foundation at the Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork. Some of the highlights over the five nights include shows with Edgar Winter, Justin Townes Earl and Rusty Young. Doors open each night (except Saturday when they open at 4 p.m.) at 5:30 p.m. with food, drink and live music. Presale concert tickets cost $40 for adults and $20 for kids under 18 (they cost $45 and $25 respectively at the door.) Attendees can purchase five-day concert passes for $200.

Comments

comments