Fires Don’t Stop Rebuilding of Glacier’s Sperry Chalet

HELENA — Glacier National Park officials say a wildfire that shut down portions of the park for the past two weeks has not slowed work on a backcountry dormitory that burned last year.

Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says the park has not changed a construction schedule that calls for the Sperry Chalet to be rebuilt by fall 2019.

The chalet, built in 1914, was one of two stone lodges remaining from the days when visitors arrived by railway to explore the park by horseback. A lightning-caused fire last August damaged the dining hall and destroyed the dormitory, leaving only the stone walls.

The park service has set aside $12 million for reconstruction that began last month.

A fire several miles west of the chalet has burned more than 19 square miles (50 square kilometers).

