Residents Escape as House Explodes, Burns Near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – An early morning explosion and fire have destroyed a house southwest of Great Falls.

No injuries were reported in the blast shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that was felt by residents across the city.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that an elderly man and woman had been in the house and were awakened by the explosion. They escaped without serious injury.

The man, who was not identified, told the newspaper that the explosion appeared to come from the garage and blew out the house’s windows and doors.

A subsequent fire engulfed the house and destroyed the structure.

