Braves Boys Go 2-0 at Great Falls Jamboree

The Class AA soccer season kicked off with a full day of preseason matches on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Great Falls Jamboree.

The girls and boys teams for both Flathead and Glacier were all in action, playing a pair of 60-minute matches (regular season MHSA matches are 80 minutes) against Eastern Conference foes.

The Flathead boys were the only local team to escape the day unscathed, winning a couple one-goal games against Billings West (2-1) and Billings Senior (1-0). Both Senior and West qualified for the state tournament in 2017, with Senior earning the top seed out of the East. Glacier’s boys split their matches, besting Great Falls C.M. Russell 3-2 but falling 2-1 to Great Falls High.

In girls action, Glacier lost 1-0 to CMR and tied Great Falls, 1-1. The Bravettes lost 2-0 against West and 5-1 versus Senior.

