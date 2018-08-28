Glacier Volleyball Nabs Pair of Wins to Start Season

Glacier High School’s 2018 volleyball season opened with a home sweep of the Great Falls high schools on Aug. 25.

The Wolfpack (2-0) took down C.M. Russell in four sets, 14-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-20 and came from behind to win 18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9 against Great Falls High. Flathead hosted the same two schools and split, dumping the Bison 3-0 but stumbling in five sets against CMR.

In Class A, Whitefish and Columbia Falls took part in the Browning Tip-Off Tournament Aug. 24-25. Teams played two-set matches in the preliminary rounds of the tournament before squaring off in seeded final-round contests. The Wildkats went 9-3 in two-set matches, earning the third seed out of their group, then downed Butte Central in the final round. Whitefish was 10-2 in pool play to finish second. Libby won the tournament, beating Corvallis in the deciding match between top seeds.

Bigfork also began its season at an invitational, traveling to Choteau for matches Aug. 24 and 25. The Valkyries improved throughout the weekend but finished with a 3-9 pool-play record.

