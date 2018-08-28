Spotlight Event: Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

When: Friday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: Remington Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.whiteymorgan.com

In a career spanning 15 years, Whitey Morgan has released five studio albums and a live recording from his hometown of Flint, Michigan. Additionally, he has toured relentlessly, averaging over 125 shows annually. Rolling Stone has described him as a, “Waylon Jennings acoloyte …modern-day outlaw [with a] hard-hitting, blue-collar brand of music.” The band will be releasing its new album, Hard Times and White Lines, on October 26.

Comments

comments