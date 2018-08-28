Tough Breakup

6:57 a.m. A Columbia Falls mule was bothering some nearby horses.

7:40 a.m. A needle was found in Columbia Falls.

8:27 a.m. A TV was stolen in Kalispell.

9:57 a.m. A Kalispell woman stole her neighbor’s fence. Apparently good fences don’t make for good neighbors.

10:10 a.m. A recently separated Lakeside couple, with the help of law enforcement, agreed to “act like adults” and peacefully exchange items that had been left at their ex’s home.

10:50 a.m. A Somers man was scared of the “huge” dog barking in his neighborhood.

1:58 p.m. Two horses and a mule were on the loose in Columbia Falls.

3:05 p.m. A Columbia Falls mother wanted some advice on how to deal with her “out-of-control” 13-year-old.

3:32 p.m. Two Kalispell youths were resolving their differences by throwing rocks at each other.

6:35 p.m. A Kalispell man purchased a car but never got the title.

7:28 p.m. A Bigfork woman apparently pocket dialed 911. When she picked up the phone, she said “that was a mistake” and promptly hung up.

8:22 p.m. A Kalispell man who was having a disagreement with his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend suggested that the new lover “come over here and settle this like men.” Instead the cops settled it by paying the man a visit and talking about how he shouldn’t threaten people.

