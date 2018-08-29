6:46 a.m. A deer was hit by a car.

8:27 a.m. A Whitefish man was frustrated that his landlord was letting their cousin stay at his apartment.

9:25 a.m. Someone trashed the bathroom.

9:47 a.m. A Bigfork cat turned on its owner.

10:29 a.m. Three horses wandered into a Kalispell woman’s front yard. She doesn’t know who they belong to but she wants them gone.

10:58 a.m. A dog was “screaming” for a week.

2:24 p.m. A Kalispell man was “unable to drive in a straight line.”

2:28 p.m. Another Kalispell driver was cutting off people.

4:44 p.m. A Bigfork driver was swerving all over the road.

5:34 p.m. A Kalispell man was driving all over the road and going 12 miles per hour under the speed limit.

5:51 p.m. A Kalispell woman discovered a naked man laying facedown in her front lawn. She didn’t know who he was and said that his “bare butt is showing.” He twitched every once in awhile, too. Some “fecal matter” was discovered nearby.

5:55 p.m. A Whitefish woman reported that a dog had been hit by a car, but upon further investigation it was actually a badger.

9:56 p.m. An illegal campfire was reported.

10:04 p.m. A Kalispell woman apparently overdosed on “herbal extract, Tums and Ibuprofen.”

