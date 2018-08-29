Real Estate Market Trends

For Kalispell single-family residences, sold this past year for prices between $150,000 and $499,999, what can we learn from the influence of square footage upon sold price? Well, it generally costs more (per square foot) to buy less (square footage). Nov. 18, 2017 to Feb 18, 2018 was a banner quarter for half of the square footage ranges. The most recent quarter offered the highest median sold prices (over the past year) for only three ranges. The 2,500 to 2,749 range shows amazing consistency, across the past year.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

