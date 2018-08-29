Trump Plans Another Montana Rally to Campaign for Rosendale

BILLINGS — President Donald Trump is coming back to Montana.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday the president will hold a rally in Billings on Sept. 6.

It will be the second time in two months that Trump has visited Montana in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale’s campaign.

The Trump campaign says the president will talk about the new U.S.-Mexico trade agreement and his economic and immigration policies, in addition to promoting Rosendale’s effort to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen Jon Tester.

Trump appeared July 5 in Great Falls, where he attacked Tester and other key Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Thousands of people who had lined up for hours in the sweltering heat had to be turned away when the arena reached capacity.

Trump’s Billings rally will be held at MetraPark Arena at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments