Firefighters Respond to New Fire North of Hot Springs

The Latest

—Fire located 10 miles northeast of Hot Springs —Fire burned 2,000 acres by Thursday night —Cause of the fire remains under investigation

Updated: Aug. 30, 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a new fire 10 miles northeast of Hot Springs on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

According to the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Division of Fire, the fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and has burned approximately 2,000 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of Thursday night, 110 firefighters, three helicopters, two air tankers, and numerous pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the blaze.

The new fire comes after a week of relative calm on the dozen or so fires currently burning across Northwest Montana. As of Thursday, the Howe Ridge Fire in Glacier National Park has burned 12,423 acres and is 12 percent contained. The Boundary Fire near Goat Haunt has burned 2,127 acres. On the Flathead National Forest, the Paola Ridge Fire has burned 751 acres; the Coal Ridge Fire has burned 280 acres; the Whale Butte Fire has burned 511 acres; and Brownstone Fire has burned 2,371 acres and the Juliet Fire has burned 750 acres.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments

comments