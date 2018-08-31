Columbia Falls Man Accused of Assaulting Minor

A Columbia Falls man has been accused of throwing a 12-year-old boy into a wall after the boy refused to go to bed.

Wesley James Foultner pleaded not guilty to felony assault of a minor in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 30.

According to court records, the 12-year-old was staying with Foultner at his home in Columbia Falls. On April 7, the mother came to pick her children up from Foultner’s home and the boy said he had been assaulted. The boy had bruises to his shoulder, back and jaw. Law enforcement interviewed the boy who said that Foultner got upset when he and his sister refused to go to bed. Foultner denied throwing the boy and said he had only threatened to hit the child.

If convicted, Foultner could face up to five years in prison.

