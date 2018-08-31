Columbia Falls Man Charged with Assault with Weapon, Partner Assault

A 32-year-old Columbia Falls man has been accused of threatening his girlfriend and her children with a gun and firing the weapon at a nearby vehicle.

Justin Neil Barnett pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of partner/family member assault in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 30.

According to court documents, Barnett was camping with his girlfriend, her children and another man on July 22 in the North Fork area. At some point during the day, Barnett got into an argument with his girlfriend who wanted to take her son back into town so a medical professional could look at a laceration on his foot. Barnett allegedly got upset and pushed the woman to the ground. Barnett then allegedly took out a handgun and fired several shots into the ground and another into a nearby vehicle. Barnett then fled the scene.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found Barnett and placed him under arrest. If convicted, Barnett could face up to 40 years in prison. He is set to stand trial next year.

