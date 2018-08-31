Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing Pleads Not Guilty

A 34-year-old Flathead County man accused of stabbing his partner during a sexual encounter on Aug. 5 pleaded not guilty to felony deliberate homicide.

Ryan Cody Lamb appeared in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 30 before Judge Robert Allison.

Lamb is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Ryan Nixon of Kalispell. According to the Kalispell Police Department, the two men were in a relationship.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Two Mile Drive early on Aug. 5. When police arrived they found Nixon dead of an apparent stabbing. Lamb allegedly told police “that he had stabbed Nixon during a sexual encounter,” according to court documents.

A date for Lamb’s trial has not been set. Lamb remains incarcerated at the Flathead County Detention Center.

