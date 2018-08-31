Greg Gianforte’s Agenda

Health care: Rep. Greg Gianforte states big government mandates, costly regulations and double-digit hikes in health care is clear that Obamacare is not working for Montanans. Gianforte stated he would work to repeal Obamacare and replace it with real solutions that improve health care quality, reduce costs, and increase access for Montanans. OK, what is his plan? Do the Republicans have a health plan?

Drain the swamp: Funny, Gianforte is just using President Donald Trump’s campaign talking point. He is part of the swamp.

Balance the budget: Gianforte states if they can’t balance the budget, they shouldn’t get paid. No balanced budget, no paycheck. The Republicans are in charge, so why can’t they balance the budget? Clinton did, leaving $170 billion in surplus when he left office.

Social Security: Gianforte says he knows how important Social Security and Medicare are to Montana seniors. So why did he vote for a tax cut for the rich (like himself), while he supports cutting social programs for seniors.

Security: He states that the threats facing our country are too great to ignore. So what is he doing about the Russians posting misleading ads on the internet and hacking into our election?

Tax cuts: Republicans may be struggling to sell their $1.5 trillion tax cut to voters, which benefits Gianforte. Also, the law has helped unleash tens of millions from donors who benefited handsomely from it.

Republican ads: What with these scare tactics ads his campaign is running. These ads are right out of the Republican Party playbook. Their agenda is to scare the hell out of people, telling voters that his Democratic opponent will open the borders and let all the criminals in.

Better plan ahead and purchase land in Canada before the hordes from the south crash down the gates.

Frank DiNenna

Lakeside

Comments

comments