Rosendale Will Fight Against Liberal Agenda

We must elect Matt Rosendale to be our next United States senator from Montana. Simply put, Sen. Jon Tester has to go. Since Tester arrived in the Senate, he opposed every tax cut that came up for a vote – including the Trump tax cuts that put money directly into the pockets of hardworking Montanans! In household income we are number 15 out of 16 western states, so ask yourself is Jon for Montanans? I think not. He was the deciding vote for Obamacare that resulted in higher premiums and lower coverage for folks all over the state. But that’s not enough! He even proposed that the government should have more control of our health care decisions – resulting in rationed care and the government being in between you and your doctor. With each extremist vote Jon Tester takes, our nation moves closer and closer to a socialized one. We know that is what Bernie Sanders wants! We know that is what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi want! But I can tell you one thing for certain – that is NOT what Montanans want. Most of us understand what springs out of socialism you earn a good salary only to see it stripped from your hands. Our young people don’t seem to understand nothing in life comes free somebody pays for it. I believe that Matt will serve Montanans best as our U.S. senator, he promises to fight against this liberal, extremist agenda, and bring our Montana values back into the Senate.

Lois Krause

Bigfork

Comments

comments