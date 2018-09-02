Tester Supports Montana Schools

Senator Jon Tester listens. It makes sense: before being elected senator, he was a music teacher who needed a well-trained ear for flat notes and offbeat tunes.

Tester listened when Montanans felt pressured by the Washington bureaucracy to push more standardized tests onto students. And he always hits the right note when it comes to keeping local control for our schools.

As a long-time supporter of the Head Start Program, Tester listened when the youngest Montanans asked for more opportunities to learn Tester increased not just quantity and availability of educational opportunities, but increased the quality, working to better fund our schools and their programs.

Jon Tester continues to invest time, resources and energy in Montana’s children. Jon Tester knows the concerns of Montana students and goes to Washington well armed with their best interests close to his heart.

If we don’t elect Jon Tester, we’ll be stuck with a candidate who would vote to take funding away from Montana schools, who disregards the infrastructure needs of our schools, and whose ears are only tuned to listening to the concerns and demands of his donors. Montana’s students deserve better.

We cannot put the children of Montana at risk. I call on you to vote for Jon Tester in November.

Judy Rosenfeld-Cox

Kalispell

