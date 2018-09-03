McDonald Will Serve Us Well

Lake County needs strong leaders who will carefully act to maintain safe and sanitary living conditions for all its residents. From what I have learned about

Caroline McDonald, I am confident that she has the right background and experience to be the perfect choice to serve Lake County as a commissioner.

Caroline McDonald has been involved with local economic and community development as well as serving as chairman of the Polson School Board. She knows the value of collaboration and has been able to bring representatives from various entities in the county together to find solutions for mutual concerns.

We are living at a time when many changes are on the horizon. I strongly encourage the voters in Lake County to be sure to vote and to cast their vote for Caroline McDonald for Lake County commissioner. She will serve us well.

Edd Blackler

Bigfork

Comments

comments