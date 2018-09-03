Montana State Title IX Head Leaves in Midst of Lawsuit

BOZEMAN — The administrator responsible for upholding protections against sex discrimination at Montana State University has left her position in the midst of a federal lawsuit accusing her and the university of bias.

University spokesman Tracy Ellig told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that Jyl Shaffer had a “change of status” Aug. 3 and is now teaching as an adjunct instructor in Native American studies. He said the change in the office overseeing Title IX is permanent but wouldn’t discuss whether it was initiated by Shaffer or the university.

Former student Erik Powell sued the school last year after he was kicked him off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher.

The university says Powell used threatening language which is not protected speech. Powell denies using threatening language.

