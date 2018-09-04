Civil Liberties Groups Sue US Over Pipeline Protest Plans

BILLINGS — Civil liberties advocates have sued the U.S government alleging law enforcement agencies are maneuvering to crack down on anticipated protests over the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union and its Montana affiliate filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday against the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice.

The groups want the court to order the release of all records pertaining to cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement and private security companies.

Government agency representatives declined immediate comment.

The suit cites prior efforts by law enforcement to disband Native Americans and other protesters opposed to a separate project, the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Keystone XL would transport crude oil from Canada through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.

