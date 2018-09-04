Collision South of Hamilton Kills 1, Injures 4 Others

HAMILTON — A two-vehicle collision in western Montana has claimed the life of a 34-year-old Frenchtown man and injured four others.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Monday night on U.S. 93 south of Hamilton.

The Missoulian reports that the injured were taken to hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released any names.

The patrol says shortly after 7 p.m. Monday a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta driven by the Frenchtown man was headed northbound when a 1996 GMC pickup crossed the center line and struck the Jetta.

Three people in the pickup were injured. They included a 25-year-old man from Hamilton, and two Darby women, ages 38 and 24.

A 32-year-old woman from Missoula in the Jetta also was hurt.

