Hot Air Balloon Problems

7:25 a.m. A Whitefish dog was found.

8:10 a.m. A local woman called because it appeared that a hot air balloon was having problems. “It hasn’t crashed or anything but something doesn’t look right,” the woman reported.

11:02 a.m. A Kalispell man said he lassoed the dog that’s been running around the neighborhood for the last few days. He wanted animal control to come by and pick him up.

1:33 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 after seeing someone mow their lawn. The resident was concerned because the man shouldn’t be mowing his lawn in stage 2 fire restrictions. When the resident brought up his concerns with the man, the man flipped him off and kept on mowing.

