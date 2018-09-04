Montana Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash, Woman Injured

ENNIS — A 59-year-old Belgrade man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Montana that left his female passenger injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 287 in Madison County. The motorcycle left the road, went into a gravel pit and hit a small ditch that threw the riders into the air.

Both were wearing helmets.

The Billings Gazette reports that authorities say alcohol and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Comments

comments