When: Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Volunteer Park in Lakeside

More info: www.montanadragonboat.com

Don’t miss this free event on Flathead Lake where teams of 20 paddlers compete in 46-foot-long dragon boats The festival is expected to attract 3,000 spectators and 2,000 racers. Enjoy live music, children’s activities and a made-in-Montana vendor fair. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.

