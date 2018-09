How much does it cost to live/buy (single-family residences) in Whitefish? What trends can we detect? Well, for the past five (5) quarters, you’ll find that half of the square footage ranges were cheapest (per square foot) to buy during the winter, while 4 out of 5 remaining ranges were cheapest between Feb 25 and May 24. The most consistent square footage range? 2,250 to 2,499.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

