When: Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m.

Where: Depot Park in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishcommunityfoundation.org

The Whitefish Community Foundation invites participants to celebrate the Great Fish Community Challenge by running or walking for their favorite charity in the family-friendly Great Fish Color Run. Following the race, enjoy a free lunch and entertainment and visit the interactive nonprofit booths at the Community Fair.

