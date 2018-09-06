University of Montana Anticipates Enrollment Drop

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is anticipating a roughly 5 percent drop in enrollment this fall.

Students are still registering for classes, but Vice President for Enrollment Cathy Cole says a preliminary count puts the total to date at about 11,230 students. On census day last year, UM counted over 11,800 total students.

Cole tells the Missoulian that the expected slide is within the decrease UM had projected.

However, Cole says UM is improving in other areas, including student retention.

UM has pushed up retention to 70.8 percent, meaning fewer students are dropping out after their freshman year. UM noted the number of nontraditional freshman also is slightly up.

Final enrollment will not be available until after the campus conducts its census on the 15th day of instruction.

