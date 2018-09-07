Grateful for Medicaid

Medicaid is so much more than just another insurance provider – my story is proof of that. When an abusive relationship set myself and my children back, I needed help to get back on my feet. With the help of Medicaid, I was been able to bounce back and give my children the life they deserve.

Montana’s decision to expand Medicaid included the creation of the Help-Link program to provide free workforce training programs to many Montanans covered under Medicaid. Thankfully, I was one of them. I was not looking for a handout, simply some assistance in getting started on the right track. Medicaid was able to grant me that assistance and help me work toward my dream of becoming a medical associate. This past June, I obtained my medical assistant certification.

My story is one of many that highlights the range of services provided by Medicaid. It is truly an expansive program, one that covers nearly one quarter of Montana’s residents. By partnering with private insurance providers Medicaid is able to deliver quality care to hundreds of thousands of Montanans, filling healthcare gaps among minority populations and implementing innovative healthcare practices that improve the well-being of communities across our state.

I am forever grateful for the services Medicaid has provided. My children have seen me succeed, and I know that will give them the confidence to do the same. I hope more of Montana’s residents realize the benefits of Medicaid and support the program in our state.

Amanda Childers

Thompson Falls

