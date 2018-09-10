Winds Fan Glacier Park Fires

The Latest

—Boundary Fire grows to 2,896 acres —Cooler weather expected later this week —Windy conditions could fan Howe Ridge Fire today

Updated: Sept. 10, 2:45 p.m.

Winds have fanned two wildfires burning in Glacier National Park, but cool and wet weather this week could calm both blazes in the coming days.

This weekend was an active one for the Howe Ridge Fire and Boundary Fire in Glacier National Park. On Sept. 8, the Boundary Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres and spread into Canada. As of Sept. 10, the fire was listed at 2,896 acres and 13 percent contained. Firefighters from Glacier Park and Waterton Lakes National Park are working to contain the blaze that has forced the closure of a number of trails on both sides of the border.

The Howe Ridge Fire near Lake McDonald has burned 13,671 acres and is 19 percent contained. On Sept. 9, the fire was spotting to the northeast, but the new growth does not threaten any infrastructure. A cold front arriving in the area today could bring wing gusts of 30 and 40 miles per hour fanning the Howe Ridge Fire and a number of other blazes in the area.

Once that cold front arrives, cool and wet weather is expected to dominate the forecast most of the week. Rain and highs in the mid-60s are predicted through the weekend.

A number of other fires continue to smolder across Northwest Montana. As of Monday, the Paola Ridge Fire near Essex has burned 919 acres and is 45 percent contained. The fire continues to burn down hill toward the BNSF Railway tracks and U.S. Highway 2. The Gold Hill Fire near Libby is 5,830 acres and 15 percent contained.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

