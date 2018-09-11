Glacier, Flathead Dumped at Legends Stadium

Billings West High School scored 21 unanswered first quarter points and handed Flathead its first loss of the season on Sept. 7 at Legends Stadium, a 42-20 victory that came just hours before Bozeman beat Glacier 38-22 on the same field.

The Bears (2-1) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring less than three minutes into the contest when Josh Erbacher hooked up with Alex Bruns from 14 yards out. DeMarcus Carr ripped off an 84-yard touchdown run just over a minute later and he added another score later in the quarter. Flathead (2-1) would get no closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Blake Counts made it three straight games over 100 yards rushing, finishing with 140 on 29 carries, but the Braves struggled to get going in the passing game. Quarterback Jaden MacNeil was 8 for 15 for just 84 yards, although he did add 102 yards on the ground. Logan Siblerud caught a 20-yard touchdown from MacNeil late in the second quarter.

Flathead hits the road for the first time since the season’s opening week on Sept. 14 to take on Missoula Sentinel.

Glacier, meanwhile, dropped its third straight game and suffered an injury at the game’s most important position. Senior quarterback Evan Todd departed after throwing just three passes and did not return, and the Wolfpack (0-3) trailed 24-6 at halftime.

Preston Blain was a bright spot offensively for Glacier, toting the ball 29 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Kerman threw a touchdown in place of Todd and sophomore J.T. Allen also saw time, going 8 for 11 through the air. Drew Deck hauled in eight passes for 80 yards and one score.

The Wolfpack has dropped its first three games for the second straight year, and they will look to avoid a second consecutive 0-4 start when they host Helena on Sept. 14 at Legends Stadium. Kickoff of that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Comments

comments