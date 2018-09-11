Kalispell City Council Approves New RV Park

The Kalispell City Council approved a plan to build a 50-acre RV park south of Kalispell that is expected to open in Spring 2019. The council voted on the measure during its Sept. 6 meeting.

Montana Basecamp will be located near Ashley Meadows between the U.S. Highway 93 bypass and the Great Northern Historical Trail. The approval required four different votes by the council, including one on annexing 4.27 acres from Flathead County into the City of Kalispell and rezoning the land from “urban residential” to “urban mixed use.”

The RV park will include 330 sites that will be available for $79 per night. The sites will include power, water and sewer connections. A website has already been built — www.montanabasecamp.com — and is accepting reservations for May 2019.

