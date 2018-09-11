Major North Meridian Improvement Project to Begin Sept. 16

The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting a major improvement project on North Meridian Road in Kalispell starting Sept. 16. Crews will repair uneven areas, lower manholes and seal cracks along the roadway from the intersection of West Idaho Street and Sunset Boulevard. The road will be repaved later this month.

To minimize disruption to travelers in the area, crews will be working primarily at night. MDT officials say residents along the project should expect some nighttime noise.

“With so much traffic on North Meridian, working during the day would have meant delaying or re-routing a huge number of people,” said Bob Vosen, District Construction Engineer for MDOT’s Missoula District. “We opted to work at night to impact as few folks as possible. We know it’s not the ideal situation for those who live near Meridian and we’ll do everything we can to mitigate noise impacts where possible. Crews will be working hard finish work as quickly as possible.”

The upgrades to North Meridian Road are part the Kalispell Urban Project, a larger effort to update and preserve numerous roads in town.

