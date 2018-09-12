Firefighters Douse Grass Fire That Threatened Whitefish Home

The Whitefish Fire Department and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to a small grassfire that threatened at least one home on Wednesday.

According to the Whitefish Fire Department, a man on Bear Trail south of Whitefish was burning paper in a barrel when he lost control of his fire. When firefighters arrived they found that the fire was burning under a porch and threatening a garage. The fire was quickly contained before it did any damage to the home.

Officials remind local residents that open burning is no allowed until Oct. 1. After that date, residents will only be able to burn natural vegetation.

