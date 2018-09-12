Real Estate Market Trends

Over the past five quarters, Columbia Falls home prices have been diverse. In most square footage ranges, the time to buy was over the winter (see chart). The 1,000-1,249 segment shows the most price consistency. The 1,250-1,499 range shows an upward trend, if you write off the winter segment. 1,500-1,749 nears $170, migrating northward since winter – and it looks amazingly similar to the same segment history of Kalispell (see Aug. 29 column chart). 1,750-1,999 almost hit $200 in the spring, and it’s consistently above the same segment history of Kalispell. Across the 1,000-2,000 segments and in between (plus the 2,500-foot segment), the recent quarter has ranged between $170 and $185. Comparing quarters year over year, this most recent quarter shows higher prices in 7 out of 9 of the segments one year ago.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

