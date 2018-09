BILLINGS — Officials in Rosebud County have released the name of a Northern Cheyenne tribal member who drowned in a pond on the reservation last week.

Sheriff Allen Fulton says 24-year-old Casey Whitedirt of Muddy Creek drowned on Sept. 5 while swimming at Crazy Head Springs near Lame Deer.

The Billings Gazette reports searchers using a drone and a boat recovered Whitedirt’s body the next morning.

