3 Houses Burned in a Southwestern Montana Wildfire

BOZEMAN — Officials in southwestern Montana say three houses were burned in a wildfire in Gallatin County.

County emergency officials say seven outbuildings and two other “secondary structures” also were lost in the fire that started Monday afternoon near the community of Clarkston, which is along the Missouri River northeast of Three Forks.

It has burned nearly 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) of land and was 33 percent contained on Thursday.

About 135 people are assigned to the fire, which threatened about 50 buildings

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Comments

comments