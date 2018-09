When: Saturday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Kalispell and the Flathead County Fairgrounds

More info: Big Sky Autofest on Facebook

On Saturday there will be a meet-and-greet in downtown Kalispell. On Sunday the car show will be held at the fairgrounds. This is a family-friendly event and there will be music, food vendors and many beautiful cars to look at.

