Support Brodehl for County Commissioner

Please join me in supporting Republican Randy Brodehl for Flathead County commissioner in the general election. During his legislative career, Brodehl stood strong for our public safety, private property rights, water rights and conservative fiscal management. Brodehl has extensive fiscal management experience with his experience as a Montana legislator, fire fighter and private business owner. Brodehl opposed the CSKT water compact as a Montana legislator. Brodehl will work hard to create a business friendly environment in Flathead County and oppose any new taxes. Brodehl is a proud NRA member and avid hunter. Brodehl will fight hard for natural resource jobs in Flathead County. Please join me in supporting Republican Randy Brodehl for county commissioner in the upcoming general election.

Jeff H. Larsen

Lakeside

